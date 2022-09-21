I knew a woman once whose daughter was a decades-long drug addict. At the end of one of her particularly bad episodes I heard that mother say “I wish she would just die”. Can you imagine that? That was years ago. Since then, at least 6 people associated with that family passed. The daughter still lives. And drug deaths are down in the state. Really?
Narcan appears to be working. Our zombies are living, make that existing, longer. And this is good news? We have not seen the full impact of the fentanyl flood coming over the horizon but it is inevitable because the border is wide open.
The Border Tzar has assured us that our southern border is secure without ever seeing it (she came close once). And her boss has never been there either. They are clueless or complicit.
More drugs are being seized because the flood gates are open and it’s easy math. What’s the difference between 10 percent of yesterday’s garden hose and 10 percent of today’s fire hose? That’s exactly where we’re at.
I don’t have all the answers but I do have an idea or two. We the people need numbers to see how bad the problem is in order to solve it.
I challenge the news media to do their job and frequently report the numbers that count. I want to know how much, how bad, where, how is it happening and why is it not being stopped. I want to know specifics by county.
Also, what crimes are being committed and the connection to drugs. One big article about drug deaths are down once in a blue moon because we temporarily resurrect the dead doesn’t cut it. What about if you get Narcan, you also get compulsory treatment and convicted drug dealers are eligible for the death penalty.
Paul Dorsey, Bluefield, WV
