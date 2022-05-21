Letter to the editor

I must say...without a doubt...West Virginia has some of the most pot hole riddled roads east of the Mississippi! Let me name a few that come to mind from intimate contact with my vehicle jarring my spine relentlessly. Sissonville, WV all the way to Parkersburg, WV. Ravenswood,WV....just about everywhere. I-77...that blessed WV Turnpike, that to me...has never been finished...and we keep paying premiums to ride the bumpy, pot hole ladened roadway. I say this because I remember being about six years old going to my Dad’s brother’s funeral. It was rough then in 1959. The absolute most terrible road for lack of any kind of meaningful maintenance would be Legg Fork Road out of Sissonville,WV. A citizen would be better suited trying to navigate that moonscape with a bulldozer instead of a wheeled vehicle. I know...complaining about potholed roads meets deaf ears. But folks, we need to start somewhere if we want a good , safe, and reliable transportation infrastructure. I am from West Virginia originally and was proud to live there. The Mountain State should be The Good Roads State! I like returning from time to time and would rather they fix the roads than me having to fix my car.
Timothy Kitts, Stern, NC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.