Letter to the editor

I like it here.
I was born and raised in Chicago’s south side Back of the Stockyards immigrant neighborhood. It was a wonderful place to grow up. Moving to West Virginia in 1985 to preach at the Church of Christ at Pettry was like moving to another planet, but in a good way.
People were nice and friendly.
It was safe. Beautiful surroundings, although it did take me two months to get used to the darkness and winding roads.
In other words, I liked it then and am glad to say I still like it now where I live in Bluefield, WV.
There is much for which to be grateful and not take for granted. No constant fear caused by gang graffiti, car jackings or drive-by shootings. Property taxes that are 10 times less compared to elsewhere.
I am thankful for good neighbors, places to shop, excellent medical facilities and personnel, the Bible being a way of life for many, nice schools, dedicated teachers, community leaders and city employees who care about making things better and doing a good job, plus a good police force, fire department and rescue squad.
Sure, I am also aware that we have our share of problems, as no place is perfect. But when it comes to living here, I like it and am appreciative. May we all thank God for His many blessings and pray for HIs will to be done regarding peace and prosperity for all.
This is a good place to live.
Bruce Barilla, Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.