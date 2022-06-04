Letter to the editor

As bullets tear through the flesh of multiple victims at a time, the first thought to cross the minds of ordinary soles is “MONSTER!!!”
But, the big elephant in the room no one is mentioning is that America’s socio-economic dog-eat-dog system of survival and inveterate history of racism/classism creates degenerates unsympathetic to the plight of others, and apathetic to the well-being of their fellow men--especially exacerbated during times of national/global systematic hardship and breakdown.
These “MONSTERS” are bitter...and want “righteous revenge” for “unfair treatment” received from their “enemies”--the ones competing against them economically, socially, politically, or who just bullied them in the wrong period of their psychological crisis.
This society preaches brotherhood, yet is geared toward human disconnection—”personal responsibility, self-reliance.” Yet we are always essentially dependent upon each other—because we all affect the overall systematic atmosphere we inhabit as a species.
Until the resources of the globe are distributed equitably and progressively, until collective survival and well-being is promoted over individual gain and survival...AND until we ALL decide we are indeed brethren...there will NEVER be peace...no matter how much gun regulation is in place...no matter how many guns are in the hands of the “right kind people.”
Keith B. Anderson, Bluefield
