Friday July 15, 2022 was Military Family Appreciation Night at Bowen Field, a time for the community to come out to welcome and thank our servicemen and women for their service, as well as a time to enjoy a great night of baseball.
With that being said, I would like to thank the sponsors of the event, who without their support, this event could not happen; Kings Tire, Drive for the Deployed, the Marine Corps League, and the American Legion Riley Vest Post 9. Thanks to our volunteers with Drive for the Deployed; Elise Bowling, Cathy Saddler, and volunteer Shirley Weaver, the Montcalm JROTC Color Guard and Sgt. Paul Dorsey, the Reverend Ray Jones, First Church of God on Mahood Avenue, Princeton, Soloist Nicole Thompson, the staff at Bowen Field; Rocky, George and Leslie, and special thanks to Sergeant Sidney Clark, U.S. Army for throwing out the first pitch.Thanks to the 9 veterans taking part in the pre-game event: Charles Weaver, U.S. Army, Gene Bailey, U. S. Army, Mike Carter, U.S. Army, David Linkous, U.S. Air Force, Nelson Blankenship, U.S. Navy/Army, COL Douglas Smith, U.S. Army, Eddie Kennedy, U.S. Marine Corps/Army, Pastor Jim Drake, U. S. Air Force, and Jeremy Sutphin, U.S. Army. To the media: WVVA and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for their continued support of this event.
Special thanks to all the veterans and active-duty servicemen and women. This night was for you.
God Bless each and every one!! Remember to thank a veteran.
Marie Blackwell, Bluefield
