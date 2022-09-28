Over the past year or so, we frequently see the term “gaslight” used in newspaper or other media. Prior to that, it was rarely seen, at least by me. I see that it arose from a 1944 movie about a man trying to drive his wife insane. I gather that it refers to using false information, or withholding true information, in an effort to cause another person to doubt their sanity.
Presently, I feel that most of the mainstream media is trying to gaslight the rest of us. With few exceptions, most of the news presents opinion suggesting or concluding that this country is doing just fine socially and economically. Most of us need only to look around to see that this is “gaslighting”, and that the rosy picture is not consistent with our own lives and observations.
Hopefully this is only a temporary circumstance. The COVID epidemic fright is fading. The inflation prediction and fact is not much worse that the Carter years, for those of us old enough to recall the gas lines and 18 percent loan interest rates. New citizens from across the southern boarders can’t continue much longer, as people are recognizing that the present situation is not sustainable. Most of us don’t really expect nuclear war. Few of us will starve this winter. As optimists, we expect things to “get back to normal”, at least by a few more years. Most of us have heard the wise observation, unattributed, “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me”.
Sincerely, Stephen DeGray, Bluefield, Va.
