Yesterday I went to the Princeton Town Fair. It was a wonderful event with vendors, street performers, music, bouncy inflatables for the kids and so much more.What a great venue for such a nice town.
When we walked to the end of the street, I couldn’t believe my eyes at what I saw. There was a very nice booth set up for the Republican candidates but right in the center of the booth at the very top was an extremely large sign that said, “Let’s go Brandon!”
I’m sure that most of you know what that signifies but if not, it is easy to google. A church had a booth nearby and there were kids everywhere. I just could not believe that any group or organization would be this rude and disrespectful at such an event.
I walked on and didn’t say anything to the people at the booth but I’m now ashamed of myself for not speaking up.
There is no place for this type of classless and callous behavior anywhere in Mercer County. Shame on me for not saying something to them and shame on whomever decided to put up that vulgar sign in such a beautiful venue.
My hope is that the Republican candidates whose signs were on this booth will have a serious discussion with the thoughtless person or persons who put that sign on their booth. Let’s show some class people! We as Americans have to be better than this.
Linda Augustosky, Rock
