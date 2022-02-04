Letter to the editor

I just read the [What’s in the infrastructure bill?] article in the BDT November 7, Sunday paper and am amazed at the article and all the talking heads I see and hear addressing this fiasco of a bill. I heard Mayor Pete, the Transportation Sec. spout off the same talking points on radio yesterday. The article like all the others addresses roads, transit, internet, rail, airports, water, etc. These are good things and everyone recognizes the need for repair and improvement. So if these things are so easily understood to need repair and additional improvements, like the Coal Fields Expressway, why can’t it be done transparently?
The Bill is a $1.2 trillion socialist spending bill under the guise of infrastructure. Don’t agree, read the article again and do the math. What is listed in the bill is only 38% of the total taxpayer money spent. So our elected politicians are patting themselves on the back for passing an infrastructure bill that spends $457 billion on actual infrastructure while spending $743billion on the Biden, Bernie Sanders and AOC agendas.
Why can’t our elected leaders be honest and up front with us? Is it because they believe us too stupid to pay attention? I believe it is, after all we keep sending them to Washington. So all of you who keep voting for these kind of politicians go ahead and pat yourselves on the back too. While you have your hand back there go ahead and get your wallet out to pay for the $4 per gallon gasoline, if you can find it.
Alan Webb Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.