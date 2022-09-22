So here’s the thing. We are living our current lives mostly unhappily and worried about this new situation we find ourselves in. Political turmoil. Economic woes. Shortages. High prices. A housing crisis. A war across the pond. Fighting, fighting fighting. I get up every day in fight or flight mode. Literally.
But consider this: While we are battling each other...tRumpers vs libs. People with integrity vs corrupt SOBs. Activists vs the disenfranchised. Privileged vs underserved. Informed vs duped. Fox vs CNN.... Who do you think is sitting back, watching with smug glee, while we, The People, tear each other to shreds. At family gatherings. At meetings. On social media. On TV. In the streets.
Who do you think that might be? I’m not going to give you the answer. You need to THINK and ask yourselves, “Who benefits? Who gets something out of this?” And...”If this plays out, what does the future look like for ME?”
If you think the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, will protect you and your demographic... immigrant, poor person, homeless person, disabled person, senior, vet, educator, gay, trans, POC, mixed marriage, black woman...WOMAN... guess again.
The story is playing out now, in real time, and the ending of this story does not favor YOU. Our government and our courts have been infiltrated by individuals who have an agenda that does not serve YOU. Our rights to representation, to vote fairly and freely, are under attack. Our rights to healthcare are under attack. Our rights to worship (or not) in the way we choose are under attack. Our rights to love and live with whom we choose are under attack. Our rights to bodily autonomy are under attack. If you do not own yourself, who does? They. Will. Not. Stop.... at your demographic.
My unsolicited advice to you is this:
Put whatever personal grievances you may harbor up on the top shelf way back in the closet in your basement. Put that baggage away. You find your closest allies, the people who will fight side by side with you ‘til we win...or die trying. These are your people. You band together as an army to protect your rights and the rights of the people you hold dear. And do it soon because time is short. If we lose, its because you didn’t try hard enough.
Our fight. Your choice.
Deb McCarthy, Princeton
