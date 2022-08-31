The Supreme Court’s decision to ignore the precedents of 50 years since the Roe v. Wade decision has cancelled federal protections of access to abortion as part of women’s health care. We Unitarian Universalists (UUs) are relieved that Judge Salango has ruled that their decision could not take effect in West Virginia. We deeply regret that Attorney General is appealing that ruling.
The overwhelming majority of UUs think that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. The Supreme Court’s decision will hurt poor, working class, rural and minority women and their families, a large portion of Appalachia’s population.
Catholic and evangelical Christian views of abortion tend to be most restrictive. Other denominations, Jews and Muslims are much less so. The Supreme Court’s decision comes from a very conservative religious perspective, thus favoring some religions over others. It would seem that decision violates the Constitution, which requires a separation of church and state.
Unitarian Universalists are accepting of all religious views that do not violate the principles that guide our actions. The decision on abortion violates our principles of justice, equity and compassion in human relations and that all people have a right to follow their conscience. It returns us to a time when all people in a religiously diverse nation were required to follow the dictates of the few or be punished. We join the majority of Americans in calling for a nation that protects and defends all people’s right to follow their conscience in personal decisions.
April Cassidy, Princeton
