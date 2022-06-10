Letter to the editor

The headline of the Bluefield paper (5/12/22 McDowell judge admonished: Murensky stands by decision to ‘protect’ inmate) was just pure sensationalism. I was disappointed.
When I first saw it I said, “Oh no!” then I read further.
The judge was defending a woman who had been beaten at the hands of prisoners at SRJ at Beaver and understandably didn’t want to go back.
The Judge was sending her somewhere else and deputies weren’t co-operating.
If counted Rick as a friend all my life, and know him to be with high moral standards, goes to our church, [is a member of the] pastor-pasish committee. He knows right from wrong and does not stray from it.
Debbie Redmond, Welch
