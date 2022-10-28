I have subscribed to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph all my adult life, and I read it every day from cover to cover. I’ve lived in Mercer County my entire life and I wouldn’t want to live any place else. I’ve been in nearly every state in the country and our Four Seasons Country of West Virginia and Virginia is my favorite place by far. There seem to be so many things that we disagree on in our country and even in our small neck of the woods, so many sad and tragic things that happen in our area and so many things that we can argue about.
I’ve thought for some time that I wish we had a “Good News” section in our local newspaper. There are many wonderful things that happen in our communities and so many things to celebrate. They may be small things, but many good things happen every single day that are important in so many people’s lives.
You wouldn’t even need to hire extra staff. Heck, we the people of Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell, Wyoming and other surrounding counties could send in our own personal stories of folks who have touched our lives in some way, either big or small.
We could use a daily boost, something that would put a smile on our faces and a hitch in our step.
How about it Bluefield Daily Telegraph? When can we start?
Linda Lawrence Augustosky, Rock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.