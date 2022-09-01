A tremendous amount of creative potential in this area goes untapped because of a lack of marketing opportunity. Plenty of people in this area/region can MAKE things, the problem is SELLING things here. Local crafts people, artists, as well as creators of their own brands of foods and drinks, need a good, permanent, place to sell their goods.
If there were such a marketing facility here, you would see much more production going on because creators would feel more confident in building up a stock. Also, besides selling to walk-in customers, if the facility also posted a Website/app, it could market items nationally, even globally—with the potential to significantly increasing cash flow in this area. Such an asset could even lead to factories being established here for the more successful creators or to just better work-at-home opportunities for everyone in general. Work-from-home means the potential for great supplemental income...no need for expensive fuel to travel back and forth...and also possibly no need for expensive child care.
I call upon officials of the city of Bluefield to apply for a federal grant to acquire funds to construct the facility and its Website/app. To ensure its survival as a PERMANENT asset to the people, it should be held under municipal control, with taxes charged only on item sales as well as any other financial burdens imposed by the state and federal government. Also, the facility would strive to operate on a break-even basis to ensure maximum profitability for suppliers.
Yes, I know this would be an unorthodox commercial arrangement, but changing times demand ingenuity in social and economic systems in order to better serve the human populace.
Keith B. Anderson, Bluefield
