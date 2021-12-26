Letter to the editor

The Governor of West Virginia paying attention to and being concerned about the salaries of public employees should be applauded. The work of state employees is important, and it is the job of the Executive to assure proper wage. Truth is though that the Governor is tasked with paying attention to a variety of concerns including the prosperity of all West Virginians. On this point I think greater focus from the Governor is not only warranted but should be demanded.
During the regular legislative session of 2021, the Governor put forward a bold idea, doing away with the state tax on income. The Governor then mudded his bold idea by not proposing a tax cut, instead he proposed a cut to income tax coupled with a variety of tax increases that created a greater burden on our citizens. The House of Delegates held firm to the tax cut idea, but the Governor was not to be convinced and the idea died. Elimination of the State tax on income equates to more dollars in the pockets of all West Virginians, including those employed by the state. If Government doesn’t take it, Government doesn’t have to give it back (or spend it). If you pay tax, you benefit from a tax cut.
More raises for public employees may be in order but to not consider them in the context of the overall budget with the idea of raises for all West Virginians in mind is short sighted. The original goal of tax cuts for all should be accommodated before providing relief to one segment of the population. Unfortunately, expectations have been established outside the goal set making it difficult to consider relief to all. Whatever happens at this point some will be disappointed, due to the Governor jumping the gun and not assuring at what level tax relief can be provided in concert with pay enhancement. An idea this large impulsively with little context to the overall budget is not a recipe for future success.
As a member of the House of Delegates Finance Committee I plan to consider the Governor’s proposal. I will consider it as part of the overall plan to finance the operations of the State of West Virginia with the idea of taxing West Virginians as little as possible to accomplish this purpose.
Marty Gearheart, Member, West Virginia House of Delegates, 27th District
