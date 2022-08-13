In reference to our area angling opportunities per the Mercer County Commission the future seems bleak to say the least with the draining of Dan Hale and Glenwood Park especially. The article states that bass and other species of fish from Dan Hale will be released into the Bluestone River on their way to Hinton. While this is good news for Hinton and Summers County, Mercer County stands to loose. Why can’t the bass etc be stocked into Kee Dam? At least anglers would have a close location to try their luck instead of dragging a boat all the way across Rt 20 to Hinton. We as anglers understand that clean drinking water is a top priority but I would think there are alternatives to Mercer County stocking Bluestone Lake....Keep in mind, tourism is an important resource for West Virginia as well.
George Mosko, Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.