Every year, prior to the start of a new school year, there seems to be an urgent discussion regarding education and the shortage of teachers. Nationwide, there are reportedly over 200,000 teacher vacancies. It is also reported that teachers are leaving the profession in droves. Why?
Remember when the pandemic appeared to be calming and everyone wanted to get students back to in-person school. It took COVID to remind the nation of the value of having educators. It took COVID for people to realize that there would not be leaders making these important decisions without the benefit of educators. Teachers are responsible for educating everyone, no matter what their profession.
But how are educators treated? They are treated with disrespect and low value. Their rights, along with other public employees are being trampled. Personnel laws do not do enough to protect an educator’s employment rights. Any applicable bias or prejudice may be applied in the hiring and firing process. There are not any laws to protect against it. County Boards of Education may be represented by law firms that may also have members in the Legislature making personnel laws. In addition, a Grievance Procedure that permits the agency that made the adverse employment decision, to be the hearing officer at Level One and Level Two. The decision cannot be a fair or unbiased.
The absence of PPLs, (Protective Personnel Laws) will cause educators to continue their exodus. Gone are the days when teachers are willing to stay and perpetually be devalued and disrespected. After all, our state pays $20,000 for people to ascend to our state that are not even educators. But what do they give educators that are willing to stay in the state and continue to teach our students? Crumbs from a table of plenty. Teachers would be happy with more fair hiring practices and better insurance. Educators need something to show that they are appreciated for the hard work that they do. And as COVID proved, no one else wants the job.
Sincerely,
Bonita Redd, Welch
