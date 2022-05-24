Letter to the editor

The Bluewell, Montcalm, Rock areas experienced a true community effort Saturday, April 2, 2022. sponsored by the Bluewell Improvement Association (BIA), we were so happy with the turnout and efforts of so many. We collected 2,160 pounds of garbage! Special thanks to all the volunteers who came out on this cold morning. We cleaned all the way from Bluewell to Rock, WV.
Our true success was that so many members of the community participated: the Bluewell Women’s Club, First Baptist Church, BIA, Bluewell Lions Club Bluewell United Methodist Church, Bluewell Voice of Praise, Bluewell Brownies and Girl Scouts, The Montcalm High School Key Club and ROTC, Lorton Lick Baptist Church, Commissioner Bill Archer, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Dept., and Bramwell Sportsmen Club.
The Methodist Church fed all of us hotdogs, chips, side salads, drinks and desserts! That is what I call Community Spirit! We hope next year many of you who could not participate might join us. We certainly would like to see more area churches participate in our special fellowship day. Come on y’all it’s Community! “Love where you live” and help keep Almost Heaven in all its glory
Skip Crane, President/BIA
Bluewell Litter Control Organizer
