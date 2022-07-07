Community invited to Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark…
July 15, 2022 has been slated as Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark and the game will take place at Bowen Field in Bluefield. The event is a way of thanking our service men and women, their families, and to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they have made for our country. The game is open to the public.
Entrance to the ballgame is free for all active, retired or military families and will include a meal consisting of hot dogs, chips, dessert, and a drink. Events targeted for the evening are Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, and the first pitch thrown out by a local veteran.
Game begins at 6:30 pm with gates opening at 5:00 pm. Events scheduled to begin around 6:10 pm. All military personnel planning to attend will need to contact:304-888-1718 by July 8, to have their names included on the list of attendees. Please state your name, the number of tickets you will need, and branch of service.
Come out for a great night of baseball and show your support for our active and veteran military.
Thanks to our sponsors: Kings Tire, Drive for the Deployed, the Marine Corps League, and the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9. The Bluefield Ridge Runners will be taking on the Princeton Whistlepigs.
“Don’t forget to thank a veteran”.
Marie Blackwell, Bluefield
