The City of Bluefield and the Bluefield Professional Firefighters Local 347 would like to thank all those businesses, fire departments, and individuals who participated in the City of Bluefield Christmas Parade Saturday December 11 in West Virginia’s Christmas City.
Thanks to our judges: Nicole Coeburn, Brian Tracey, and Charles Blankenship, the Bluefield Police Department for traffic control, Tractor Supply, and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, and to all the spectators that braved the elements to cheer the parade on.
Winners were:
1st place and City Manager’s Choice: The Shriner’s;
2nd place: Bluefield Little League Baseball;
3rd place: went to the Bluefield High School Football team.
We look forward to the 2022 Christmas Parade. Thanks to all.
The City of Bluefield & Bluefield Professional Firefighters Local 347
