Letter to the editor

Today (November 6) I walked up the street from my house to see the bulldozers knocking down the school I attended from first grade through fifth grade (Whitethorn). I tried imagining myself walking this same way everyday all those years.
As I stood there where once the entrance to the cafeteria was, I thought how surreal it seemed that a building, a school that had been there more or less all my life, was no more. It isn’t an unusual occurrence, and I’m not saying just for history’s sake and for all the memories that were “housed” within its walls, that a no longer functioning school should remain in tact.
But just for a few moments, as I stood there watching the demolition, I felt transported to those years and wondered if anyone else in the neighborhood was experiencing something similar.
Virginia Chryssikos,
Bluefield
The vaccine error blame lies with Dr. Amjad
First let’s get one thing straight. The ultimate responsibility for the error in the vaccine booster administration lies with Dr. Amjad, the State Health Officer.
The pulbic health nurses cannot be expected to “google” a change in the dosing of a medication. That order comes from the doctor in charge who in this case is Dr. Amjad.
Instead of calling these professionals “stupid and lazy” she should have sent an official notice as to the change in dosing to each of the of the county health departments ahead of time to clarify the correct admnistration of the vaccine thus preventing the unfortunate outcome.
Mr. Topping owned up to his and his staff’s error. It’s time that Dr. Amjad owned up to hers.
Joel Schor MD,
Bluefield
