Letter to the editor

CART’s (Citizens for the Arts) performance of The Night Before Christmas Carol, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Richlands Middle School was fantastic. The theatrical performance by David Zum Brunnen who portrayed Charles Dickens sitting in his study in 1843 as he unveiled the characters in his famous classic story “A Christmas Carol”. How fascinating to watch as David spoke out loud each character in his plot to develop this timeless treasure. Historical contexts, personalities that grabbed your heart strings and ghostly chills up your spine only enhanced the drama on stage. You were part of the performance whether it was Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge himself, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim or Ebenezer’s beloved girlfriend Belle, each one ringing true as David pealed the personalities to the climax at the end. Breath taking and joy was celebrated by all.
I would like to thank our sponsors: The Credit Bureau of the Virginias Foundation, Gene and Martha Hurst, Peter and Jane Mulkey and Dorothy Wright. Contributors James and Becky Belcher, Danny and Diana Coulthard, Ramey Automotive of Richlands and TruPoint Bank. Our technical partners were: Jeff Mathis, Ethan Ratliff, Doug Branton, Mathis Recording and Sound Studio, V & V Restaurant, Mary W. Lawson, Ramona Simmons, House and Barn Collectables, Richlands Railroad Section House Committee, George West, Sandy and Randy Tatum, Joan Wysor, Connie Allen, Elaine Holmes, Cathy Harris, Rod Moore, Susie Hampton, Barbara Cook, Morgan Gilbert, Cindy Nicholson, Pat Reynolds and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
The CART Board of Directors are so appreciative of the continued support from our audience and wish you a very Happy and Blessed New Year.
