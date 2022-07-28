We would like to publicly express our thanks and appreciation to the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. for their financial support in regard of painting two N&W Railroad cars.
Located in Bramwell at the Coal Heritage Museum and Depot, the two cars had faded and as the town has visitors year-long taking pictures in that area, it was suggested to have the two cars, a M of W (Maintenance of Way) and Caboose painted. The work is complete and the cars have certainly brightened the area.
Without the support of the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. this project would not have been successfully completed. Thank you
Bramwell Theater Corporation, Inc.
