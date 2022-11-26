Are you getting enough Sleep? It is estimated that 1 out of every 3 adults, and likely even more adolescents do not get enough sleep, which can affect their overall health and well-being. Individuals who do not get enough sleep are more likely to have health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and even drowsy driving. They are also more likely to have trouble focusing or concentrating at work, school, or operating a motor vehicle which can lead to workplace accidents, poor performance and motor vehicle accidents.
Lack of sleep creates a hormone imbalance in the body that promotes overeating and weight gain. These hormones regulate appetite, and when you are not getting sufficient sleep, the production of these hormones is altered in a way that creates an increased feeling of hunger which increases the risk of developing diabetes. Studies suggest that poor sleep contributes to abnormal levels of a protein which can lead to abnormal levels of plaque in the brain. Statistics indicate there are about 100,000 motor vehicle crashes every year in the United States that are related to drowsy driving resulting in 633 deaths in 2020.
There are many health benefits of getting sufficient sleep, such as improved mood and energy levels; reduced risk of heart disease such as high blood pressure by allowing the heart and vascular system to rest; helps the body regulate blood sugar; helps support the body's natural immune system to fight off infections; helps to manage stress allowing a person to think clearly and make good decisions, and helps maintain a healthy body weight by naturally producing more appetite suppressing hormones.
Tips for getting sufficient sleep include: establishing a consistent sleep schedule; sleeping environment; avoiding caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, and electronic devices at least 30 minutes before going to bed. Improving sleeping habits can help people stay healthy and safe.
For additional information you can visit the following website https://www.sleepfoundation.org (Sleep Foundation/Better Sleep for a Better You).
Sabrina Marie Bailes, RN, Princeton
