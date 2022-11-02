Dear citizens of WV, please do not be deceived by all the rhetoric from the Elite of our state concerning Amendment 2. They are pouring a lot of money into their advertisements to get the amendment passed.
They are only out for their own self interest. Before you go vote, please talk with your county commissioners, and your school boards. Learn the truth about how bad this amendment is for our counties and schools.
These large business owners do not need for taxes to be removed from their inventory and equipment. IF they truly want to help bring business into our state, there are other options. I understand that some states give manufacturing corporations several years tax free to locate in their states. Please do not take away from our children and the education in WV, and the services provided by our Counties. Understand that government can not get by on less, if they cut in one area, they will get you on another area. VOTE NO.
Charles Hampton, Sr., Princeton
