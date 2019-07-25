Federal agents used a battering ram to enter the home in an immigrant community during pre-dawn hours to remove the young boy and return him to his native country. With assault rifles pointed at the home’s occupants, the agents performed the raid authorized by the president of the United States.
The boy’s mother had drowned during their exodus from their native country seeking freedom in the U.S. Miraculously, the boy survived and was retrieved by relatives only to be snatched away at gunpoint and returned to his father far from the U.S. Extreme force was used to remove a six-year old immigrant boy from an American family.
No, this didn’t happen recently and the president wasn’t Donald Trump. The country of origin wasn’t Guatemala, Honduras, or even Mexico. The year was 2000, and our president was Democrat Bill Clinton.
The child’s name was Elian Gonzalez and his mother had died in November 1999, when she and her son had boarded a raft with 10 other people to escape their harsh economic situation in Cuba under Fidel Castro. Everyone perished except Elian during that fateful trip aboard a homemade raft. He was rescued about 60 miles from Miami and brought ashore by the U.S. Coast Guard to Florida.
Anyone with memory of this incident can recall now deceased, Fidel Castro, politically embarrassed Bill Clinton, Attorney General Janet Reno, and the U.S. judiciary system. Did Cuban-Americans and the Little Havana community still resent the Clinton’s for the raid 16 years later during Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign? Did they remember “It takes a village,” becoming “It takes a swat team,” in 2000?
This is a reminder that Democrats have no moral high ground when it comes to the pathetic, inhumane treatment of immigrants on our southern border.
Study any U.S. president, any Congress, Democrat or Republican, in modern history and it wouldn’t be difficult to disclose their mistakes when dealing with our immigration policies, particularly at the southern border.
There is a lesson to be learned from the repercussions of Elian Gonzalez being used by Cuba and the U.S. as a political weapon. The episode reflected badly on the U.S. and Democrats.
Perhaps President Obama understood this and that is why he changed the dynamic with Cuba. Was it geopolitical maneuvering or humanitarian outreach? President Obama initiated normalization with Cuba, severed in 1961.
When he visited in 2016, Barack Obama was the first U.S. President to step foot on Cuban soil since 1928. But it was the brother of Fidel, Raul Castro, Obama met. Did Obama’s efforts help Hillary Clinton? Review polling results of Cuban-American voters in 2016 and decide.
Trump, despite his declaration of being a stable genius, just doesn’t seem to get it. President Trump’s racist characterizations of immigrants, unless you’re from Norway or Sweden, his use of harsh border tactics, many say inhumane, removing children from parents and caging them, and telling American congresswomen to return to their country of origin (what, they’re American citizens) will have a negative impact on American society.
President Trump should study the Elian Gonzalez debacle and take notes. He is above that approach, already smarter than everyone that came before him in his mind, so expect more division — divisions where Democrats are easily played.
Sadly, Trump and Congressional Democrats and Republicans continue to miss the bigger picture; we suffer by their dysfunction and inability to get past their dislike of one another for the greater good of the country, not party.
I’m not a stable genius. I am seldom the smartest person in the room, even when alone because I constantly lose arguments with myself. But it doesn’t take a stable genius to see this country lacks leadership on both sides of the aisle.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
