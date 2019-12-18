Free loaders from north of the border!
Now you know why Canada has free health care.
Other countries aren’t laughing at us. They’re upset we finally have a president who says and does what needs to be.
He called out the free loaders in NATO and the weak leaders of Canada and France weren’t happy about it.
When they need help, who do you think they’ll call?
Stan Thompson
Princeton
