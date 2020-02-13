Joe Manchin, you are a true West Virginian, holding tight to your beliefs and non-wavering convictions.
You personify my grandfather, parents, aunts and uncles holding to their beliefs till dying breath.
Stand tall Joe Manchin. Those that went before us stand tall singing praises to O Mighty God.
God Bless West Virginia, God Bless America.
Sam Clark
Bluefield
