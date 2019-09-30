I’m writing today to thank the candidates in the Tazewell County elections who honored the 45 day time limit before posting campaign signs in the town limits of Bluefield, Va.
I know these signs are a part of the political process, and I understand the controversy with the town’s ordinance. Regardless, I just wanted to thank the candidates who waited and let them know there are residents who did appreciate the delay before adding any more signs to our beautiful community.
Again thanks to the candidates.
Donna Kelly
Bluefield, Va.
