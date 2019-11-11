When someone you know is having a stroke, you have to think FAST. FAST stands for facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.
When someone shows these symptoms, you should call 911 as soon as possible even if the symptoms go away.
So why is timing so important? Prompt medical attention can save lives and prevent long-term complications related to having a stroke. According to the American Stroke Association, the only FDA approved treatment for a stroke is a drug that should be administered within 3 to 4.5 hours from the time the stroke symptoms began. Therefore, it is important to recognize the symptoms and get help right away.
Other signs and symptoms to look for are sudden numbness, sudden confusion, sudden trouble seeing, sudden trouble walking or sudden severe headache. One in four people experience a stroke. Knowing the risk factors and taking the proper steps can help prevent a stroke.
Some risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking, unhealthy eating habits and having a sedentary lifestyle. Out of these risk factors, high blood pressure is the number one controllable risk factor for stroke. It is very important that if you have high blood pressure, you work with your health care provider to control it.
Remember to think FAST if you suspect someone is having a stroke. For more information on how you can help with stroke prevention, visit www.stroke.org.
Afton Linkous, RN
Athens
