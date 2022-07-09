Loyalty can be misplaced. That was my conclusion after Arizona House of Representatives Speaker Rusty Bowers said he would still vote for Trump if he was the GOP nominee, despite attacks from Trump and testifying against him. In fairness, later Mr. Bowers recanted when questioned by Michael Smerconish on CNN and would not say that he supported Donald Trump. He stated that he would prefer there be another nominee. “I want somebody who does respect the Constitution and won’t intimidate people as a rule of his psyche…I’m ready to have character in that office. It’s critical at this time in our history.”
On Saturday, June 25, in a column in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Jay Ambrose surmised there was no real threat to our democracy on Jan. 6. “This is absurd. As much a horror as the riot was, there is no way the propagandized rioters could have enabled President Donald Trump to stay in office. Whatever his narcissistic villainy, he did not endanger the American future more than the iniquities of Democrats.”
It’s the wickedness of Democrats that frightens Jay Ambrose, not a rogue former president that nearly broke our democracy. Ambrose goes on to display the finest example of what-about-ism I have ever read. He unjustly blames the insurrection on the Black Lives Matter riots, and illogically claims Trump’s recklessness should be excused because he was wrongly impeached — twice. Jay also wrote, “Trump does not appear technically guilty of riot incitement…” All of Trump’s iniquities excused? Not technically guilty?
Ambrose made his brash stereotype of Democrats and quizzical defense of Trump before Cassidy Hutchinson gave her under oath testimony to the Select Committee investigating Jan. 6. Has his sentiment of Donald Trump changed since she testified — and I stress — under oath? Here’s what we learned.
Former White House Aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson said President Trump knew that rally attendees had weapons on Jan. 6. Trump’s supporters would not come through the entrance to the Ellipse because they did not want their weapons confiscated by Secret Service and police. Trump was upset about this and according to Hutchinson’s testimony she heard Trump say, “Let the people in. Take the effing mags away. They are not here to hurt me.”
Understand that “mags” refers to magnetometers used to detect weapons. Trump did not want the rioters’ weapons taken even though there were no other checkpoints before the armed insurrectionists would reach the Capitol after his rally.
According to testimony, Donald Trump was furious after the event as the usurpers marched toward the Capitol because Secret Service would not drive him there to lead the riot. Ms. Hutchinson relayed a story told to her about an incident in the president’s vehicle that would have been better not repeated publicly because it was hearsay, and not important in the scheme of things. The take-away is Trump knew his supporters were armed and he still directed them to march to the Capitol, and was angry Secret Service kept him from going.
Jay Ambrose wrote, “Even if torture had made him (Pence) invalidate the votes, they would not have been invalidated for long.” Consider his flippant statement. V.P. Pence could have been assassinated along with many other House members; our election would have been hurled into turmoil. In the confusion created from his coup, Trump would have claimed victory, installed his fake electors, ordered the military to take control, and surrounded himself with loyalists. Violent riots would have forced military leaders and police to choose sides as Americans slayed Americans. It’s horrifying to consider, but to Jay Ambrose torturing Pence was a dismissive temporary inconvenience.
Jan. 6 is not only about Donald Trump. It is about many lives in his wake that he has destroyed. Rudy Giuliani was revered by many after 9/11 and was known as “America’s Mayor.” Not now. Hutchinson’s testimony revealed he sought a presidential pardon after the failed coup.
Mark Meadows was on the top of his political game. He may be indicted for his seditious conspiracy participation. According to Hutchinson, he also sought a presidential pardon.
General Mike Flynn, the former National Security Advisor took the Fifth when asked if he believed in the peaceful transfer of power after an election. He once swore an oath to defend America!
Based on reporting in The Guardian, Rupert Murdoch and Fox News are being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion because Fox continued to push misinformation about voting machines after the DOJ, the courts, and election officials found no fraud, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Agency said the election was the most secure in history. Smartmatic is also suing for $2.7 billion. In June, a Delaware judge allowed the lawsuit to continue.
Newsmax and OAN are also being sued. Fox may survive, but OAN and Newsmax could end in bankruptcy with legal fees incurred, or a loss of judgement, according to reporting.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
