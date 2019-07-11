On the story written by Greg Jordan which was published in the July 9, 2019 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph in reference to the 90 degree lemonade giveaway there are several ways to make the city of Bluefield honest.
When the giveaway started in 1939, I am sure there was not a National Weather Service and the Mercer County Airport opened in 1953. Greg states the temperature has not hit 90 since 2013, reason being the Bluefield “official” temperature is from the National Weather Service at the Mercer County Airport which is at 2,857’ elevation.
The Airport is not in the city of Bluefield or the city of Princeton. If the city of Bluefield wanted to be honest and not deceptive they would have the “official Lemonade temperature” located in downtown Bluefield where it was years ago. Let the National Weather Service stay at the airport, however, for lemonade reasons have the temperature in downtown Bluefield. It has been 90 in downtown Bluefield since 2013. Please Joshua Cline, make Bluefield honest and not a lemonade scam.
Thank you,
Hank Burnley
Princeton
