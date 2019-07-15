The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis recently reported that the first quarter of 2019 showed West Virginia as the top state in the country for personal income growth. You read that right. West Virginia is currently leading the nation in personal income growth.
It’s a long road from last to first, and it doesn’t happen by mistake. Good policy is coming out of Charleston, and it is helping West Virginia write a new chapter in our history. So far in 2019, already 11,000 more West Virginians are back to work. The governor’s pro-job and pro-growth policies have reignited our construction and tourism industries, and now our state’s economy is growing by the day. Young West Virginians have better prospects than in years to stay here, find a job, raise a family and build a good life. Whether or not you voted for the president or our governor, it’s hard to argue with results. These numbers point to the start of a new beginning. A comeback for the coal miner, the manufacturing worker, the teacher — and that’s all that matters.
Hardworking West Virginians just want good-paying jobs and to know our kids have a future in the state they call home. Maintained focus on implementing pro-business policies that strengthen the economy will make our future, and our children’s future, bright. It’s the comeback story many of us have waited for, and it’s one where Governor Justice should, and will, be given due credit.
Steve Sarver
Bluefield
