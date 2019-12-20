In the December 10 Richmond paper, Governor Northam’s budget proposal included $22 million for health care access for new moms and babies. This is a good thing!
It’s about time he did something right; after all, he’s the one that thinks it is alright to let a just born, healthy baby lay on the table and expire because no one cares enough to help it survive.
Maybe his conscience is bothering him.
Ralph Walker
Chesterfield, Va.
