It is tragic to see a mass-stabbing in Tallahassee. Instead of waiting for things to calm down, we should take immediate action now.
The first logical step is banning all knives over a certain size. We should also institute background checks for knives; forget law-abiding citizens who want to eat, or God forbid defend themselves — we need to make it harder for everyone to access knives because of the actions of 0.000000000001 percent of the population.
To complement the ban, the government should issue a mandatory buyback for all knives. This is an entirely realistic proposition with one of two extremely desirable outcomes; 1. Only law-abiding citizens sell them back, leaving only criminals with knives; or 2. People ignore the law, and the entire adult population of the U.S. become criminals.
As we know, criminals obey the law, so outlawing certain types of knives would be sure to stop them from accessing and using those knives (while we’re at it, let’s make stabbing people illegal, so those pesky criminals are prohibited by law from stabbing people!).
We should also have a database of all knife owners in the United States, and we should close the loophole allowing private sales of (or loaning of) knives with no checks. Want to sell a kitchen set on Facebook market? No way; that’s a threat to public safety. Want to loan a knife to a friend so she can defend herself walking alone at night? Unacceptable!
Gun control logic.
Sarcasm intended.
Jack Garwood
Naples, Fla.
