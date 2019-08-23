Since the arrogant Danes have spurned Donald Trump’s generous offer to buy Greenland, there is now only one solution. We must take the island by force. It should be an easy conquest since they have no standing army whatsoever.
Exactly why Trump is interested in a big, ice covered rock remains to be seen, but whatever reason he has must be a sound one.
Perhaps Fox News will run an analysis and tell us the logic behind Trump’s desire. Granted, they have demonstrated warlike tendencies in the past — those pesky Vikings showed great enthusiasm for plundering and pillaging hundreds of years ago. They might make a comeback so maybe Trump wants to nip things in the bud.
The Trump administration at first claimed Trump’s stated interest in buying Greenland was a somewhat light-hearted flight of fantasy, but it’s interesting to note that after their government (and citizens) responded with derisive laughter, Trump abruptly canceled a long-planned trip to Denmark,the kingdom to which the country of Greenland belongs.
The United States of America cannot let an insult to the president of the United States go unanswered. We must make preparations immediately to invade Greenland and show them who’s boss.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
