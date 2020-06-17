It amazes me the outcry and the shifting of blame for the lack of preparedness for this COVID-19 pandemic by state governors. Do they not realize that they are their state’s chief executive and it is their responsibility to do the due diligence to equip the state and be responsible for what they have or do not have? Not the federal government’s fault. Wait I misspoke, from their point of view it’s Trump’s fault.
It seems that everything needed, real or imaginary, is the responsibility of the federal government, and not theirs. Isn’t it obvious that anything the feds undertake is consumed with fraud and abuse? Just look at the large companies who have absorbed the funds that were meant to go to small businesses and what does Congress do? We throw another $400 billion into that slush fund that will also be mismanaged. Congress cannot and will not address any one issue without piling on and throwing more money at their pet projects.
So what do the state governors cry for now? Yeah you guessed it, money. It seems that their revenue streams have dried up because of the shutdowns and they want the federal government to bail them out to the tune of trillions of dollars. Yes, they do have a problem, but many of those states, especially those led by the Democrats, were in financial difficulty before the pandemic.
Where is money coming from? Those same streams that went dry for the states have dried up for the feds also. The nation does not have any money coming into the federal coffers that the states don’t have coming into theirs. I guess we just go deeper into debt. Do you not know that eventually you cannot borrow more money and if you just continue to print paper money it’s just paper?
I sure hope that when this crisis is over or at least manageable we learn some lessons and apply what we have learned. Especially, planning for the next one, bring our manufacturing home, controlling our state and federal budgets, equipping our hospitals, paying our nurses a decent salary so that that field is attractive and finally pulling on our big boy or girl pants and taking responsibility for the offices we aspire to. I am glad that our state has Jim Justice at the helm.
Alan Webb
Princeton
Thank you Samantha Perry for defending innocent children
Dear Samantha,
Please, keep right on expressing your views on persons caught abusing underage children — especially young children. I am a 66-year-old bachelor and the one regret I have in life is that God didn’t bless me with a wife and a family. Ironically, nothing would have given me greater joy than having a daughter or two calling me — Daddy or Papa!
I know under our judicial system a person is considered innocent until proven guilty ,but for far too long children have been the silent victims of abuse. Far too many plea bargains have been accepted but at what cost to the lives of innocent children — especially little girls.
I don’t like reading about despicable deeds in the newspaper either, but someone has to speak out for those too young or afraid to speak for themselves. Thank you, Samantha, for being such a voice. I support you 100 percent because I love children. One such occasion Jesus told his disciples — “Suffer not the little children to come unto me, for such is the Kingdom of Heaven.”
In my opinion, any man or woman who robs a child of their innocence is the lowest form of human being on this planet. Also, any member of the legal system in this country that puts the rights of adults above those of children is just as low.
Samantha, I live in Tazewell County so if you know of any elected official in our county whom is failing to protect our little ones — please, let me know so I can vote for someone who shall stand up for our precious children.
I was sorry to read that Emily Coppola has left the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Her opinion articles were always inspirational. However, Emily Rice is yet blessing us with well written Lifestyles articles. Thank her for me if you would. She is a smart young lady and a great journalist.
Keep up the fine work Samantha, and once again, thank you for standing up for innocent children. They are the future of our country. I pray every day they don’t fall victim to abuse but if they do — my prayer is that the abuse is punished to the full extent of the law. A slap on the wrist is — unacceptable.
Bernard Farley
N. Tazewell, Va.
Bluefield must have a hospital
It is unbelievable that we will be a city with no hospital! I am 90 years old, I grew up in Elbert Filbert, my family always came to the downtown Bluefield Sanitarium Clinic and the hospital for medical treatment.
I do not understand why the mayor, city board, county leaders or nobody made any effort to save the hospital!
I was very disappointed in all of them.
Pat Kadar
Bluefield
