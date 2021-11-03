The people of West Virginia have been struggling for years with the issues relating to lack of physical activity.
Per the health.gov article under Physical Activity, only 1/4 and 1/5 adults and adolescence respectively meet the guidelines for physical activity, which is around 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week for adults and about 60 min/day for children. In West Virginia, only 33% and 22% of adults and adolescents achieved this goal, respectively (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). This issue has affected many of our people and will continue to until action takes place.
One of the major ways we can promote physical activity is by providing more sidewalks and transportation methods. Both promote people to get more activity and since many cities in WV do not have sidewalks or bike lanes people cannot do this. Another way to increase people’s physical activity is by teaching children fun and interesting ways to get exercise with themselves and their parents. For example, teaching kids to dress up as characters and naming the exercises after things they do in the movie or simply playing tag, hop-scotch, or similar backyard games. Lastly, the main issue in West Virginia comes from the availability of gyms and playgrounds.
To promote more activity there need to be free/cheap and easily accessible places for people to go and exercise. If we put more funds into building places for people to get physical activity, then we could eliminate ourselves from first place in obesity.
Maribeth Quizenbeury, Princeton
