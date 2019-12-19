Well I just watched the vote to impeach the president of the United States by the House Judiciary Committee. It is amazing that after wrangling back and forth for 14 plus hours on Thursday and adjourning close to midnight, the Democrats wrapped it up in just 10 minutes on Friday morning. Without a doubt the vote was just another in a long line of political ploys.
I know some of the Democrats in my area will be gnashing their teeth about what I have to say but if they would be honest — yeah, I know they cannot — they would also question their leaders. So let us look at the facts.
1. Before the president was elected, much less inaugurated, Democratic members of the Department of Justice were involved in the taking down of Trump as per the I.G. report released this week. Fourteen serious infractions of procedure all in favor of the Democrats is no coincidence.
2. Rep. Green called for his impeachment in January of 2017. He said this week that if they fail they will continue trying to impeach.
3. Mrs. Pelosi just this week said we have been working on this “impeachment” for two years. The phone call was in the summer of this year, five months ago! She also got her hackles up this week when someone dared to ask her if she hated Trump. She invoked her religion and said she hates no one. Nancy, your actions speak a whole lot louder than your words. At least Maxine is up front about what she feels about the president.
4. The House Democrats are still bringing up Russian collusion even though they spent millions in taxpayer money for an investigation that found no evidence of this by any member of the Trump campaign. None of the arrests or convictions had anything to do with collusion by the Trumps. That shows how they were turning over any and every stone, legally and or illegally. I am sure we would be extremely ticked off if we actually knew how much of the taxpayer money has been spent on the Democrats attempts to throw out the 2016 election.
5. Adam Schiff lied about having irrefutable evidence as to collusion. He also lied about not knowing the whistle blower. He also lied about he and his staff never meeting the whistle blower. There are many other lies. I recently served as a juror and during the jury instruction the judge said, “If a witness lies you can discount all of his testimony.” Now the Judiciary committee uses the Adam Schiff investigation report to impeach the president of the United States as though it is gospel, as irrefutable proof. To quote crooked Joe, “come on man.”
6. After watching both the Schiff and Nadler circuses use their majority strength to make sure that the Democrats’ narrative is the only one put forth, I wonder how anyone could support them. The only real fact witness, Ambassador Sondland, who when asked what Trump said he wanted, the answer was nothing. What president would willingly participate or allow his staff to participate in a hearing where you can call no witnesses you want, not ask questions you have and be silenced if you find a point that Schiff does not like? I guarantee Obama would not participate in one.
7. Rep. Maxine Waters among others has said vile, evil things about the president of the United States since day one. Not to mention the representative from Michigan who said she was there to impeach the ..... You know what she said.
8. The lawyer for the whistle blower said in a text in January of 2017, start the coup, begin the impeachment. Bias? You better believe it. Trump is not a politician. He is a real estate salesman, one step above, maybe, a used car salesman. He says and does things that make Democrats and Republicans mad, and worse yet it makes it hard, if not impossible, to accomplish anything that will last.
Executive orders are written in pencil as the next president can erase it on day one. He may be distasteful to a lot of people, but he was elected president of the United States by 63 million Americans.
Let them again decide who they want to be POTUS. The time and monies wasted by the Democrats in Congress should disqualify them for office much less re-election. The phone call made by the president was far from perfect, it was actually stupid, as he is not a politician, but I cannot see the things the Democrats say they see.
Alan Webb
Princeton
