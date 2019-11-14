I would like to share the following with your readers.
Regarding the interesting response to my last letter, I would like to say the following:
I don’t believe I raised the question of “collusion” but since the writer did, I would mention that Meuller never found for collusion which is not a legal term. He did find that, “the Russians did interfere, Trump was aware of the interference, he benefited from and encouraged the interference — e.g., Don, Jr. was eager to get and use information on Hillary Clinton — and he didn’t report the interference to the FBI. So, there was no crime and maybe no impeachable offense ...”. (The Muller Report: FAQs, “At Liberty,” recommend readers google this article)
From a Kabler editorial (Gazette, Oct. 27) he quoted Carl Sandburg, “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like he**.” Seems Repubs are doing a lot of that lately, just witness the antics of Gymshorts Jorden! For those unfamiliar with Gymshort, google his tenure as wrestling coach at Ohio.
There are really 47 Repubs on the impeachment inquiry committees. To find their names, anyone, including the writer, can Google, “Limbaugh wrongly claims Republicans are being shut out of impeachment hearings.” Our own Representative Carol Miller serves on one of these committees (I will mention her again).
Again a bipartisan committee has members from both parties on the committee and these three inquiry committees have members from both parties (47 members), that is if they want to attend as our own Representative Miller (bless her heart) recently demonstrated. She did not attend her impeachment inquiry committee meeting to join other Repubs protesting that they were not allowed to participate in these hearings. Go figure? For more information, I refer interested readers to an editorial (Nov. 9) in the Charleston Gazette.
Health care will have a major role in the 2020 election and I would like to remind everyone that the politicians voting to save us from government health care (I believe they have called such plans “socialism”) have government health care.
Today’s (Nov. 10) column by Samantha Perry was excellent, but it left several questions. They are, What happened to the other kids in this family? Did any relatives know about Jeremiah’s condition and, if so, why didn’t they report it? If they knew, will they be charged? Will child protective services be investigated for their decision to return Jeremiah to his family?
Finally, the judge must impose the maximum sentence on these two murderers. I know the jury recommended mercy (go figure) but they showed no mercy to Jeremiah and so deserve none from this judge!
Reminding everyone that we are approaching the season where Repubs will again be shouting from the rooftops about the supposed “War on Christmas.” My response to their silliness is just say whatever makes you comfortable in the situation that you find yourself. So, let me be the first to say to your readers, Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays.
Bill Skeat
Athens
