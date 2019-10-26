In response to the school levy news article printed in the Wednesday, Oct. 16th, edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph newspaper, I would like to make a couple comments.
Mr. Moye made it sound like everyone’s real estate taxes will decrease by 40 percent if the levy does not pass. I feel the public is being misinformed by that statement.
For this reason, our taxes have never undergone a reduction for any reason so I do not foresee that occurring for this reason. The levy has never increased your taxes, therefore, why would they decrease now?
Basically all that will happen is people may see a reduction for a couple years, but the county commission will just keep increasing your taxes until everyone will continue to pay the full price, only then the public will not have any say on how their tax dollars are spent.
This will give them more revenue to spend on tourism advertising and ATV trail systems (which is another topic that I will not get into at this moment). In my opinion, money is best spent on the future of our children.
As parents, we are always trying to give to them what we did not have as children. So, why take this away from them?
I would like to question as to why the county commission is drawing this type of negative attention at this time. To me it does seem as if there is an alternative reason. I cannot understand why they want to take funding away from our children? Our students are our future! These funds provide for the ever changing world of technology.
Dr. Deborah Akers has worked tirelessly to provide our students with the best possible up-to-date technology available that keeps on advancing. Everyone knows how quickly it advances. Just look at smartphones and how much technology goes into them.
Take a look around our county and see first-hand the state of the art new schools she has built in the last ten years! Every student, every parent’s child deserves the best education possible and these run down, dilapidated schools are not in the best interest of our children.
This takes money — large sums of money to make this happen. These new schools also help children to have pride in their school and the communities they live in.
Security. This is another aspect to cause concern. Not too long ago, we did not need to worry about the safety of our children. We lived in an area that did not have much crime and it was not an issue of need to lock all doors leading into a school. This is not the case now. Schools now need to be kept locked at all times. Security cameras are a must in our schools in today’s society. Don’t we want to safeguard our most precious commodity?
Another issue that most do not know, Dr. Akers has implemented spending budgets for areas of custodial and kitchen supplies.
This has been a great tool to insure schools are spending the money provided by our tax dollars frugally.
There is not much margin for waste within these budgets. I am sure there are other budgeting items I am not even aware of.
In summary, if this levy does not pass, our children will be the ones to suffer the consequences. Just a reminder, they are our future — our politicians, our leaders, our doctors, our teachers and etc.
We will be in their hands. Don’t you want it to be the best hands possible? Respectfully,
Lisa Lacy
Bluefield
