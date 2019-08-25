According to FOX news, Hollywood made a movie called “The Hunt,” about some elitists hunting down and killing so called deplorables for sport. Before it was released they decided to not release it under pressure from different sources.
This, friends, is just one thing that is wrong in this country. Too many young people worship these idiots in Hollywood. Why don’t the other networks and media report this. Think about it! God bless FOX news!
Ralph Walker
Chesterfield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.