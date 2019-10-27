It is wonderful to see that Mitchell Stadium is a candidate for the Best High School Stadium in the country. Having been a native here since childhood, it has been a part of my life and my family’s.
I notice that Princeton’s Hunnicutt Stadium has one feature that Mitchell should copy. That is, handrails between the access aisles. They are very reassuring particularly to older people or those with balance or mobility problems. The cement stairs at Mitchell seem to go down forever to those people, like my poor mother who has intermittent balance problems, my old employer and many other people I notice at the games.
Certainly the installation of handrails similar to those at Hunnicutt Stadium would help to boost Mitchell to the “Best” place. It may even help to increase attendance, giving some people with balance concerns a better sense of security.
Andrea Lester
Bluefield, Va.
