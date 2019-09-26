Just watched a news conference where the president brought out border patrol people who said that walls and barriers were essential to border security. I am sure that by now or at least by the 6 p.m. news hour that many Democrats will be trotted out to again state that walls do not work.
I guess the Chinese must feel really stupid listening to these experts that say walls or fences or barriers do not work, after all they built a wall thousands of miles long to keep out invaders and this wall is visible from space.
I guess the farmers are also feeling stupid for spending their resources to keep their cattle on their property, since they do not work.
Why do we bother to build walls and fences around our prisons? I guess that if you built a wall or fence around your property you, too, are wasting your time.
Come on, even you democrats that read the Bluefield Daily Telegraph have to admit that saying walls and barriers, built to do a specific job, don’t work is a lie straight out of Washington D.C. and the DNC.
The tragedy of this is that I am sure 95 percent of the American people agree that our immigration system is broken and it is the job of Congress to fix it. Large groups of unskilled, undocumented, undesirable people are crossing our border at their pleasure. If caught they plead for asylum and since there are so many, they are given a future court date, a bus ticket and off into the interior they go. Those who come here with visas and decide to just stay it is OK.
Right now the Dems under Pelosi are refusing to give any money for a border barrier. Trump wants $5 billion. Just the other day in the BDT there were two studies quoted that said the cost of illegal immigrants cost the taxpayer somewhere between $130 billion to $300 billion. This figure is only going to increase. You tell me why we can not afford $50 billion to build a barrier and cut this problem in half.
I mentioned a tragedy a paragraph ago, well the real tragedy is that our government, all three branches, have failed us and are going to continue to do so. The Dems are only interested in opposing anything Trump and the Repubs are cowards. Where are you Joe? How about being the adult in the room and get something fixed.
Alan Webb
Princeton
