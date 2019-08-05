Did we put a man on the moon? Yes we did! Do we have any reason to do it again? No we do not! Why you ask? Well in case you have not noticed, it’s an astronomical waste of money and that money is needed back here on Earth for more important things. Such as, if you have not noticed, the national debt is totally out of control and the government has to borrow money it seems like every year to keep operating. So I ask you, what is wrong with this picture?
Sure, we did beat the Russians to the moon and we have Tang and velcro and small handheld computers as a result, and we have lots of moon rocks (some still in storage that have never been examined I read), so what is the big deal? Go back to the moon and then to Mars? And we well know neither is suitable to sustain life as we know it. Why waste our time and taxpayer money on it with what we know? Am I the only one who can see this? Maybe I should run for president and get the country under control. Write your representatives and stop this waste of taxpayer money that we don’t even have! Wake up America before we go broke!
Ron Penland
Wytheville, Va.
