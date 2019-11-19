A wonderful thing occurred in Bluefield, W.Va. recently — magically the annoying speed humps suddenly disappeared on the city streets. I have traveled — maybe, all of the city streets? What a pleasant surprise. Thank you Saint Christopher.
Now perhaps we may, at last, temporarily repair the East River Mountain overlook broken fence and re-open the mountain parking lot.
Bill Nabors
Bluefield
