A wonderful thing occurred in Bluefield, W.Va. recently — magically the annoying speed humps suddenly disappeared on the city streets. I have traveled — maybe, all of the city streets? What a pleasant surprise. Thank you Saint Christopher.

Now perhaps we may, at last, temporarily repair the East River Mountain overlook broken fence and re-open the mountain parking lot.

Bill Nabors

Bluefield

