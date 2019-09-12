On September 3rd, Tuesday this past week, my husband had to have a colonoscopy. With such procedures a driver needs to be on hand once it’s all done to get the patient home safely. With that said, the waiting room was full of not only patients, but also their loved ones the drivers and in this case there were several little ones in tow as well. I was prepared for something akin to a long wait at a DMV office. Too many people in too small of a space to spend a very long time together under one roof. Being prepared with water bottles, a few snacks, my paper and a thick novel, I settled in. But in times like this my secret inner amateur anthropologist emerges and I study those around me. I was quickly rewarded hearing a lyrical story softly being spoken by an elder to a younger man.
This elder was bedecked in silver, a ring on each finger of his left hand and many of his fingers on the right. I had never seen so much silver before on one person and the effect was not gaudy at all. This man was so interesting that reading was no longer an option as I now was enthralled. He tap-danced right there. And sang. And told stories. And jokes that were church picnic friendly. And did little dad magic tricks so the younguns were now seeing what I was seeing. Seeing that I was now his devotee and fan, he sang for me songs that reminded me of the music from “O Brother Where Art Thou?” He played his harmonica for me and like everyone these days I pulled out my phone and recorded one of them. He went out to his car and brought me back a CD his group had made, they being known as The Muddy Bottom Boys featuring Robie Castle. (Robie hails from Welch, W.Va.) I did not have cash on me, but I too had a silver ring and gave it to him quite happily as it was not a lot for the fun I had just sitting there waiting.
About four hours flew by and this 80-year-old ball of fire and energy made that time go quick. His wife emerged from behind doors, “driver for Castle!” was called and that was the end, almost. She announced that it was their wedding anniversary and I was happily surprised that this lady didn’t have the tired, worn-out look that spouses of artists often have. Someone asked how long they had been married and she said, “two years!” and we all laughed and immediately missed them both once they were out the door.
Patty Peebles
Bluefield
