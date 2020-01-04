Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.