A Richmond paper article said General Motors has agreed to lend a new company some $40 million to start up an electric truck company.
Why can’t they just give the money to this company out of the $11.2 billion that they have never paid back from the 2008 bailout?
No GM products for me ever again!
Ralph Walker
Chesterfield, Va.
Write to us....
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature, address and phone number of the writer to be considered.
By e-mail:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.