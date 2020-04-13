Fuel prices. While many parts of the nation are well below a dollar a gallon for gasoline ,why is Southwest Va. still near $2 a gallon?
Simple really, if you think about it, and one word will sum it up: competition. Will our retailers come off of their price? I doubt it! It is a shame that I can have fuel delivered cheaper than I can go get it locally. Also, to add to this, most are selling unbranded fuel and it is the cheaper fuel, so unless you see a brand name sign such as Exxon, Mobile, Shell, etc., you can bet you are getting unbranded fuel.
You may ask how do I know this. Well, I used to haul fuel for Bluegrass Oils. You have basically two major players in our county and they control pricing. Want more proof go to gasbuddy.com and check for your self.
Tracy Taylor, Tazewell, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.