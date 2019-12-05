It’s December 23 and Paddy Moran, a homeless man living in Central Park, befriends an orphan named Billy who has come to New York in order to keep a promise made to his mother; to build the best snowman ever. Before they go to sleep that night, Paddy reveals to the penniless Billy that his hat is an heirloom worth a small fortune.
When Paddy wakes up the next morning, both Billy and the hat are gone. And now the adventure to find the true meaning of the magic of love begins. “Frosty” did indeed come to life just as we all do during the season of giving.
What a wonderful opportunity for our audience at CART’s performance of Frosty, Saturday, November 16, at Richlands Middle School to see how important a promise is and to know what it takes to keep that promise and show love in our hearts.
I would like to thank our sponsors: Richlands Pharmacy Associates, Inc., Richlands Lions Club and the town of Cedar Bluff and contributors David Mullins Wealth Management Company, Mulco Property Rentals, Singleton Funeral Service and Vance Graphics, LLC. CART also received a touring assistance grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Our technical team was made up of Doug Branton, Jackie Ray, Jeff Mathis, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, Rod Moore, Garnett Hubbard, Sylvia Boyd, Don Baker, Cathy Harris, Elaine Holmes, Regina Sayers, Barbara Cook, Pat Reynolds, Susie Hampton, Martha Widener, Keylee Smith and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
CART would also like to mention Addison Lowe and Marigail Hyatt, the prize winners of an autograph copy of Frosty the Snowman signed by the Barter Encore Players cast members. What a great gift and future heirloom to share with her children.
We are so blessed to live in a caring community and CART is thankful to our audience that continues to support us. See you Tuesday, December 17, at 7pm at Richlands Middle School when Brass 5 “A Toast to Christmas” kicks into full gear with the spirit of the holidays. See you there!
Ginger H Branton
CART Executive Director
Richlands, Va.
