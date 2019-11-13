Simple Gifts Music, Saturday, Nov. 2, at Tazewell Middle School was part of CART’s performing arts season and what a performance it was. Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon provided us with the opportunity to step back and relax as we traveled through ethnic folk music, American reels, Irish jigs and haunting melodies. The family stories told by both and the purity of their character left you in a dream state of total appreciation and satisfaction. The audience even got a lesson on playing spoons and quickly realized I have talent too!
I would like to thank Huffman Insurance Agency, Frank L. Smoot Charitable Trust and Roy and Dorothy Wright for their sponsorship and Mary W. Lawson and the Tazewell Music Club for additional funding.
A special thank you goes to our technical team: Doug Branton, Jeff Mathis, Mathis Recording and Sound, Donnie Tottle, Coach Chawn Martin, Bonnie White, Vince and Donna Mullins, Leana Monk, Pam White, Katie Cornwell, Rod Moore, Elaine Holmes, Sylvia Boyd, Don Baker, Susie Hampton, Martha Widener and Tazewell Middle School administration and custodial staff.
Huffman Insurance Agency sponsored a lovely reception before and after the performance, and Vickie Nuckles was the recipient of Simple Gifts newly released CD.
For more information on CART’s season call (276) 963-3385 or email CART@roadrunner.com.
The next performance is Frosty featuring the Barter Encore Players, Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m., at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. Hope to see you there with your family and friends as we kick off the Christmas season in snowflake style!
Ginger H Branton
Executive Director
CART
